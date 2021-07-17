By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The faculty at the University of Pittsburgh will vote on whether to unionize starting next month.
The United Steelworkers have been running a union campaign at the university for five years.
It had stalled over questions about who would be included.
Now we know about 3,000 faculty members would be covered under the proposed union.
It would be a long election.
Potential members could vote yes or no starting August 27 and running through October 12.