By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sunday morning was the deadline for NHL teams to submit their protected lists for the NHL Expansion Draft.
The Penguins have now officially announced who they will protect from the NHL’s 32nd franchise, the Seattle Kraken, from drafting.
The Penguins chose to take the option of protecting seven forwards, three defensemen, and one goalie.
Penguins Protected List
Forwards
- Teddy Blueger
- Jeff Carter
- Sidney Crosby
- Jake Guentzel
- Kasperi Kapanen
- Evgeni Malkin
- Bryan Rust
Defensemen
- Brian Dumoulin
- Kris Letang
- Mike Matheson
Goalie
- Tristan Jarry
This list comes after the Penguins traded forward Jared McCann to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, who ultimately was left off of Toronto’s protected list, meaning the Kraken can draft McCann if they so choose.
Meanwhile, the available players to Seattle from the Penguins are as follows:
Forwards
- Pontus Aberg
- Anthony Angello
- Zach Aston-Reese
- Josh Currie
- Frederick Gaudreau
- Mark Jankowski
- Sam Lafferty
- Sam Miletic
- Evan Rodrigues
- Colton Sceviour
- Brandon Tanev
- Jason Zucker
Defensemen
- Cody Ceci
- Kevin Czuczman
- Mark Friedman
- Jesper Lindgren
- Andrey Pedan
- Marcus Pettersson
- Juuso Riikola
- Chad Ruhwedel
- Yannick Weber
Goalies
- Casey Desmith
- Maxime Lagace
The 2021 NHL Expansion draft will be conducted on Wednesday, July 21 at 8:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN 2.