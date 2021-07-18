CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Officer Calvin Hall died in 2019 while off duty.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yesterday marked two years since the death of Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall.

He died from his injuries in an off-duty shooting.

The 36-year-old officer was shot on July 14, 2019 while trying to break up an argument at a party in Homewood.

He sadly died of his injuries three days later.

Then Christian Bey was arrested and charged with Hall’s murder.

The Northview Heights Public Safety Center was named in Officer Hall’s honor as well as a training center at Point Park University.