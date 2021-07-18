By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A historic church celebrated a historic milestone on Sunday.

The Central Baptist Church on Wylie Avenue in the Hill District came together to celebrate its 130th anniversary.

A church service was held outside to celebrate the occasion, complete with music, games, and fellowship.

It was a big day because of the anniversary but also because the church has been virtual for much of the pandemic.

“This is a faith move, that we’re doing today, coming back together for the first time in about 19 months,” said Pastor Victor Grigsby. “We haven’t some folk in, oh my goodness, almost two years! So, we’ve been virtual church for all that time.”

The Central Baptist Church has been part of the Hill District since 1891.

Over the years, leaders have developed 38 ministries, which are family-oriented and focused on young people within the community.

Central Baptist Church also played a key role in the Civil Rights Movement.