Filed Under:MLB Draft, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH / DENVER (KDKA) — Catcher Henry Davis, the first overall pick in the MLB Draft, was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday morning.

As a sophomore at the University of Louisville, Davis hit .370 with 15 career home-runs and 48 RBI in 50 games.

He has also received All-American honors from both Baseball America and the American Baseball Coaches Association.

He was originally a four-year letterman for at Fox Lane High School in Bedford, New York.

Davis will start playing pro at the Florida Complex League.