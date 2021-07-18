By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH / DENVER (KDKA) — Catcher Henry Davis, the first overall pick in the MLB Draft, was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday morning.
Official.
Welcome to the Burgh, Henry! pic.twitter.com/gRgUxhwpMW
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 18, 2021
As a sophomore at the University of Louisville, Davis hit .370 with 15 career home-runs and 48 RBI in 50 games.
He has also received All-American honors from both Baseball America and the American Baseball Coaches Association.
He was originally a four-year letterman for at Fox Lane High School in Bedford, New York.
Davis will start playing pro at the Florida Complex League.