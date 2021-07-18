By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Weather Service has issued a recreational boaters advisory for the Pittsburgh rivers, lasting until Wednesday morning.READ MORE: Central Baptist Church Congregation Comes Together In Hill District To Celebrate 130th Anniversary
The advisory affects the Allegheny and Ohio rivers.READ MORE: 'Cruel And Unusual': McKeesport Residents Struggling To Make It By After Days Without Clean Water
They are warning that there could be high flows, fast currents, and debris that could create hazardous conditions for recreational boaters in Allegheny County on Allegheny and Ohio rivers.MORE NEWS: New Report Finds Hundreds Of Manufacturing Sites In Pennsylvania Leaking 'Forever Chemicals'
For more information on the advisory as well as water quality for certain on the river activities, visit the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority website.