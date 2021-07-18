By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parents of Pittsburgh Public Schools students will be able to learn more from the district about their child’s return to class in the fall.
The district is hosting a webinar on its website and Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Releases Plan For Returning To Full In-Person Learning, Including Masks Indoors
Leaders will be going over the district’s health and safety procedures.
They will also open up public comment at the board’s public hearing on July 26.
More information about the district’s plan can be found here.