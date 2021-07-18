By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
Rain showers have moved east and clouds have cleared.
High pressure has moved in to help dry us out for the next few days. Temperatures climb back to the 80s.
Tuesday will be the hottest day in the upper 80s.
Wednesday will see a few showers and storms with temperatures falling to the upper 70s.
We rebound back to the 80s for the rest of the week and stay dry for Thursday and Saturday.
