By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tonight, the Pittsburgh National Youth Boxing Team will be welcomed home by Pittsburgh Police, Allegheny County Police, and the Port Authority Police as they will be escorted home from the Pittsburgh International Airport.READ MORE: Multiple Fire Departments Respond To Abandoned House Fire In Beaver Falls
The team is returning from the Junior Olympics in Lubbock, Texas, and they aren’t returning home empty-handed.READ MORE: Ohio Woman Facing Child Endangerment Charge After Shooing Injures 5-Year-Old Boy
They’re coming home with two gold medals and a silver medal.
Police will provide the escort for the team as well as their coaches.MORE NEWS: Three People Injured In Rollover Crash In Rostraver, Flown For Treatment By Medical Helicopter
412 Boxing is part of the Police Athletic League in Pittsburgh.