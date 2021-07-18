CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tonight, the Pittsburgh National Youth Boxing Team will be welcomed home by Pittsburgh Police, Allegheny County Police, and the Port Authority Police as they will be escorted home from the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The team is returning from the Junior Olympics in Lubbock, Texas, and they aren’t returning home empty-handed.

They’re coming home with two gold medals and a silver medal.

Police will provide the escort for the team as well as their coaches.

412 Boxing is part of the Police Athletic League in Pittsburgh.