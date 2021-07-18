CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — A pregnant woman in Ohio died after being shot, and her baby was delivered but is in critical condition, authorities said.
Cincinnati police said officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday. Police say 31-year-old Michelle McDonald was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Police say medical center staff were able to deliver the baby, who is currently in critical condition.
Police say a 31-year-old man is facing charges in her death. The investigation by the department's homicide unit continues.
