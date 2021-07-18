By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new report from the Environmental Working Group has identified hundreds of manufacturing sites in the commonwealth which may be leaking what is known as “forever chemicals” into the environment.READ MORE: Central Baptist Church Congregation Comes Together In Hill District To Celebrate 130th Anniversary
These chemicals are known as PFAs, and they can end up in the drinking water.
They are often used in waterproofing materials, non-stick cookware, and other similar items.READ MORE: 'Cruel And Unusual': McKeesport Residents Struggling To Make It By After Days Without Clean Water
PFAs are linked to cancer, low birth weights, high blood pressure during pregnancy, and other health issues.
Many environmentalists have been calling for stricter regulations on PFAs.MORE NEWS: Recreational Boaters Advisory In Effect For Pittsburgh
You can view the map on the Environmental Working Group’s website at this link.