By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Three people have been injured in a severe two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Rostraver Sunday.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on I-70 East.

(Photo Credit: Rostraver Central Fire Department/Facebook)

One person was ejected from their vehicle, while another person was trapped inside.

The crash vaulted one of the vehicles over a bridge.

The Jaws of Life had to be used to retrieve the entrapped victim out of the vehicle.

All three victims were transported for treatment by medical helicopter.

I-70 East is currently closed between exits 46 and 49 while authorities investigate.

As of 12:51 p.m. Sunday, it was still an active scene.