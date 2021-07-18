By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Three people have been injured in a severe two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Rostraver Sunday.READ MORE: Pa. State Police: Man Dies In Butler County Cemetery After Killing Another Person
The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on I-70 East.
One person was ejected from their vehicle, while another person was trapped inside.
The crash vaulted one of the vehicles over a bridge.READ MORE: Deutschtown Music Festival Returns To The North Side
The Jaws of Life had to be used to retrieve the entrapped victim out of the vehicle.
All three victims were transported for treatment by medical helicopter.
I-70 East is currently closed between exits 46 and 49 while authorities investigate.MORE NEWS: Pregnant Woman Shot To Death; Hospital Attempts To Save Baby
As of 12:51 p.m. Sunday, it was still an active scene.