By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – Around midnight on Sunday, six fire departments responded to an abandoned house fire in Beaver Falls.

Initially, the City of Beaver Falls Fire Department along with the New Brighton Volunteer Fire Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Big Beaver Borough Volunteer Fire Company were called to the area of the A-Plus on 8th Avenue for a house fire.

They found an abandoned home on 10th Avenue with large flames coming from the second floor.

The home had previously caught fire last year.

While responding, two other fire companies were called in to assist, including the Patterson Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Chippewa Township Volunteer Fire Department.

The firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about half an hour.

No injures were reported in the fire.