PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing mother and her son.
41-year-old Toni Baker and her 12-year-old son Najeh Taylor are both missing and are considered vulnerable.
They were reported missing from the 3900 block of Wind Gap Avenue in the West End.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the police at 412-323-7800.
