The cat provides comfort to kids who might be afraid of getting glasses.
MECHANICSBURG (KDKA) — A rescue cat that lives here in Pennsylvania is helping kids feel better about themselves.

Meet Truffles.

She works alongside her human: an optician who helps kids with glasses and eye patches.

Her practice is in Mechanicsburg in the south central part of the state.

When kids come in, many with severe eye problems that require multiple treatments, they’re often terrified of anything coming near their eyes.

That’s when Truffles comes to the rescue.

She hops next to the child wearing one of her many pairs of glasses.

Tears then turn into smiles, and suddenly those glasses don’t look so scary anymore.