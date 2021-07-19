CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Thirteen other counties across the state are also impacted.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been issued for Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued the alert for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. Thirteen other counties across the state are also impacted.

Officials say wildfires in northern and western Canada, along with light winds, will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range.

The alert is issued when air pollution concentrations may become unhealthy for those with breathing issues and sensitive groups, like the very young and elderly.