By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Kittanning woman is facing charges after allegedly leaving her girls alone and assaulting her neighbor in East Franklin Township.
State police say Michelle Craigmiles left her 4- and 6-year-old daughters home alone on Lindenwood Drive Sunday. Troopers say she returned after the girls went to a neighbor for help.
When she came back, state police say they learned Craigmiles assaulted her neighbor. They also say the 31-year-old had drugs on her when she was taken into custody.
The children were released to family.