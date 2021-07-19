CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say the mother also had drugs on her when she was arrested.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Kittanning woman is facing charges after allegedly leaving her girls alone and assaulting her neighbor in East Franklin Township.

State police say Michelle Craigmiles left her 4- and 6-year-old daughters home alone on Lindenwood Drive Sunday. Troopers say she returned after the girls went to a neighbor for help.

When she came back, state police say they learned Craigmiles assaulted her neighbor. They also say the 31-year-old had drugs on her when she was taken into custody.

The children were released to family.