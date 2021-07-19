By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONESSEN (KDKA) — The city of Monessen is planning to honor National Baseball Hall of Famer Josh Gibson, an accomplished power hitter and catcher, this week.
The city will be partnering with the MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Gibson Foundation for a Historical Marker Ceremony in Page Park at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 22.
Gibson, while playing for the Homestead Grays, hit the second-longest home run of his career nearby Page Park on July 24, 1938. He is widely regarded as one of the best hitters in baseball history.
In 2020, officials in Monessen figured out from historical records precisely where Gibson made his home run and will commemorate that event.
The ceremony is open to the public, and there will activities and food.