By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police say a man was injured in a stabbing and the alleged stabber was shot by a neighbor while making his getaway.
Police say a ShotSpotter alert brought them to the 200 block of West Warrington Avenue On Mt. Washington just before 7:30 Monday morning.
When they arrived, police say they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times during a fight. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
After a police chase that ended with officers abandoning the pursuit, police later found the suspect’s vehicle again on Mt. Washington. The driver was pulled over, and police say he was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital before he was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
A neighbor who witnessed the fight told police that he had fired at the suspect as he fled in his vehicle.
Charges are now pending against the alleged stabber.