By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CINCINNATI (KDKA) — Gertie the dog got herself into quite the predicament last week at her home in Ohio, but thanks to Cincinnati firefighters, she is now safe and back with her family.

The Cincinnati Fire Department says that Gertie had been lost for five days.

Missing flyers went up around Cincinnati’s Northside neighborhood and the search was on for the little white dog with spotted ears.

On Sunday, a neighbor called the fire department after hearing a dog’s cries from behind a garage wall.

“I heard whining and I started talking to the whining, and my dog was out there too and she barked because she heard the whining, and then I heard barking, and I thought, ‘That sounds like a puppy,’” neighbor Vanessa Roland said.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered that Gertie fell through the roof of an old garage and ended up wedged behind a cinderblock wall.

Firefighters said lifting Gertie out was not a possibility; so instead, they busted through the concrete with power saws and a sledgehammer in order to free poor Gertie.

When she emerged, Gertie was dusty and dirty, but had no major injuries.

The rescue took about 10 minutes in all, CBS News reports.

On Facebook, the fire department posted video of the entire ordeal, saying, “This run ended in a happy reunion and a job well done by Truck 20!”