By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A juvenile has been arrested in connection with an ATV hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a Pennsylvania Game Commission employee, authorities said.READ MORE: Stock Market Plummets Amidst Growing Fears Of COVID's Delta Variant
Officials say the juvenile fled State Game Lands 326 in Schuylkill County after the Monday morning crash. The rider, who was apprehended by Gordon Borough police, will be charged, authorities said.READ MORE: Ohio Newborn Delivered After Mother’s Shooting Death Dies
The crash happened on a gravel road that accesses the game lands. Officials say the employee was in the area to work on road improvements and was standing next to his work vehicle when he was hit by the rider around 10:30 a.m.MORE NEWS: State Police In Some Counties Inundated With Pandemic Unemployment Fraud Claims
The employee suffered a serious injury to his left leg and was airlifted to a local hospital.