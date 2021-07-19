By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) – The Department of Environmental Protection suspects the application of pesticides or herbicides killed thousands of fish along a 10-mile stretch of Chartiers Creek.READ MORE: Ford Issues Recall For Thousands Of Explorer SUVs Over Steering Issues, 6 Injuries Reported
Officials believe the start of the fish kill is Chartiers Creek near Valley Brook Road. An investigation began Friday.
The DEP estimates thousands of fish of many different species and other aquatic life died.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 3-Day Total Of 82 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths
The stench of dead fish near the creek was unmistakable. Residents described the scene like one out of a horror movie, calling it “Stephen King-type of stuff.”
“I was fuming,” Bridgeville resident Jake Conroy said. “Somebody has to be held responsible for this because Mother Nature didn’t do that.”MORE NEWS: Code Orange Air Quality Action Day Issued For Pittsburgh Area Due To Wildfires In Canada
A spokesperson told KDKA if a pollutant was responsible for the deaths, a person or company would face fines as opposed to criminal charges.