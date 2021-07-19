By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins' preseason schedule has been released.
The six-game preseason opens against Columbus on Sep. 27 at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena. The Pens will be at home for three preseason games, and their first away game has them facing off against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 1.

Mark it down 🗓
The 2021 preseason schedule has been set.
Details: https://t.co/8CeJ5hyVLm pic.twitter.com/lqZHYtWWfh
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 19, 2021
You can get the full schedule here.