Filed Under:Hockey, Local TV, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG Paints Arena

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins’ preseason schedule has been released.

The six-game preseason opens against Columbus on Sep. 27 at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena. The Pens will be at home for three preseason games, and their first away game has them facing off against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 1.

You can get the full schedule here.