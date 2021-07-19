PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the largest school districts is expected to lay out their plan for their students return in the fall.

Tonight is the night for parents and guardians to hear Pittsburgh Public Schools discuss their health and safety plan.

It focuses on everything from mask wearing to cleaning protocols.

District leaders are holding a webinar on its website and Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Then parents and the public will be able to comment on their guidelines at the board’s public hearing on July 26.

Now here’s what the plan includes:

Everyone has to wear a mask.

Students will have to practice 3-feet of social distancing.

Adults have to keep 6-feet of space between them when possible.

Facilities to increase cleaning protocols and improve ventilation.

Students and staff will continue to be educated on proper hand washing and personal hygiene routines.

And last but not least, testing is *not required, but staff must report each COVID-19 case, symptom and any close contacts.

The board will vote on whether to keep this health and safety plan at their meeting on July 28.

More information about the district’s plan can be found here.