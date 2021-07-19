PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today’s shaping up to be another comfortable day with plenty of sunshine and very low rain chances.

Rain chances today should be similar or less than yesterday’s light rain that we saw.

Officially I have a 20 percent rain chance in the forecast for both today and Tuesday.

A 20 percent chance means that at the peak today coverage will be no more than 20 percent across the area and to be honest that is probably too high.

Forecasts like today’s are always tough. Why? With a 20 percent chance for rain most will be completely dry but there will be some rain around.

Clearly, for people who see rain today, the forecast is going to be a bust.

Even though it technically won’t be. For this time of the year, it’s tough to have our entire region completely dry for a day so days with 0% rain chances are rare.

While we have a ridge of high pressure in place we have plenty of ways to see a storm fire thanks to our unique topography.

Dew points are still around 60 degrees this morning, meaning that there is still some moisture available to provide energy for a brief shower.

Tuesday is going to look very similar to today with a low rain chance in place.

On Tuesday, highs should be in the mid-80s as well. Looking ahead, our next good chance for rain arrives on Wednesday with the passage of a cool front.

Thursday should be cooler but dry with a warm front bringing rain chances back for your Friday.

Warmer air will be in place through the weekend and next week with highs back in the mid to upper 80s during that warm stretch.

