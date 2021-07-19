By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo says it’s moving forward with its upcoming Asian Lantern Festival after a judge denied the Cleveland Metroparks’ request for a temporary restraining order over the name.
Cleveland Metroparks had claimed in a federal lawsuit that the Pittsburgh Zoo was infringing on a trademark by promoting the festival that way.
The judge says the phrase Asian Lantern Festival is likely to be considered a generic term. The lantern festival at the Pittsburgh Zoo begins Aug. 14.