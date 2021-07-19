Menu
Public Hearing Set For Discussion On Proposed Amazon Center In Churchill
On Monday, the borough will hold a public hearing to hear what the public has to say about the plans to have Amazon move into the Old Westinghouse site.
Pennsylvania Seeking To Change The Gas Tax, Looking For Other Revenue Options
With more people driving hybrid and electric cars, the gas tax is not bringing in the money it once did. That money is critically needed to repair the Commonwealth's roads and bridges. So the state is looking for a way to eliminate the gas tax and 'replace' it with some other revenue stream.
Pittsburgh Weather: Low Rain Chances And Plenty Of Sunshine
Today’s shaping up to be another comfortable day with plenty of sunshine and very low rain chances.
Recreational Boaters Advisory In Effect For Pittsburgh
A recreational boat advisory is in place until Wednesday for the Allegheny and Ohio rivers.
Josh Gibson's Historic 1938 Home Run In Monessen To Be Celebrated This Week
The city of Monessen is planning to honor National Baseball Hall of Famer Josh Gibson, an accomplished power hitter and catcher, this week.
Pirates Early Six-Run Lead Erased, Lose 7-6 To Mets In Series Finale
Despite jumping out to a 6-run, first-inning lead, the Pirates surrendered seven runs and lost 7-6 to the Mets.
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Hiking, History, And So Much More: Weekend Fun Just East And South Of Pittsburgh
If you're looking for a close-by, weekend getaway, there's plenty to see just to the east and to the south of Pittsburgh!
Turnpike Toll Hikes: Pennsylvania Turnpike Tolls Continue To Increase And No Relief Appears On The Horizon
In the past 14 years, tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike have continued to increase but when will that trend come to an end?
PTL Links: July 19, 2021
July 19, 2021 at 9:25 am
Pittsburgh Today Live
PTL
PTL Links
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Arthur Moats
Junior Achievement Golden Ticket Raffle
Good Manners Group
Pittsburgh’s Y108
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram