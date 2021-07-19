By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have reportedly signed Melvin Ingram to a one-year contract.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the edge rusher inked a deal with Pittsburgh on Monday, when the team hosted Ingram for a visit.

Source: The #Steelers are signing FA pass-rusher Melvin Ingram to a 1-year contract to beef up the edge. The former #Chargers star lands in PIT before camp begins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2021

“I just did the deal not too long ago and just got to the airport. It’s definitely a dope organization and environment; so I definitely feel like it’s the place for me,” Ingram told reporter Josina Anderson. “I met with coach (Mike) Tomlin. You can tell he’s very involved and a players coach. That’s what stood out to me. He wants to win and that is what I am on. My role is role. He just told me to come in and be me. Everyone knows how I play.”

Ingram spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Chargers. He was not re-signed after last season.