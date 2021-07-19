By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — State Police in New Castle are investigating a series of identity thefts that date back to late June.READ MORE: Fire Forces Residents To Evacuate Of Butler County Apartment Complex
In eight cases, someone applied for unemployment benefits in the victim’s name.READ MORE: Several Homes Catch Fire In Washington County
All of the victims are still working.
The incidents involve people living in Ellwood City, Volant, New Castle and Wampum.MORE NEWS: Pa. State Trooper Who Is Facing Charges For Tampering With Evidence Due In Court
There have been no arrests yet, and the investigation is continuing.