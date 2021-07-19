CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — State Police in New Castle are investigating a series of identity thefts that date back to late June.

In eight cases, someone applied for unemployment benefits in the victim’s name.

All of the victims are still working.

The incidents involve people living in Ellwood City, Volant, New Castle and Wampum.

There have been no arrests yet, and the investigation is continuing.