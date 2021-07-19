CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Trask Alexander was first arrested in April of this year.
BEAVER (KDKA) — State Trooper Trask Alexander is scheduled to be in court Monday on charges that he tampered with evidence.

He is charged with trying to withdraw a traffic citation issued to one of his friends by another trooper.

According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a driver in Rochester.

She allegedly told the trooper she and her boyfriend are friends of Trooper Alexander and then sent a photo of the citation to Alexander.

Court papers say Alexander sent a withdrawal form to the district court, but the court found inconsistencies, including a signature that didn’t match.

Alexander is suspended without pay pending the results of an internal investigation and what happens in court.