By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER (KDKA) — State Trooper Trask Alexander is scheduled to be in court Monday on charges that he tampered with evidence.
He is charged with trying to withdraw a traffic citation issued to one of his friends by another trooper.
According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a driver in Rochester.
She allegedly told the trooper she and her boyfriend are friends of Trooper Alexander and then sent a photo of the citation to Alexander.
Court papers say Alexander sent a withdrawal form to the district court, but the court found inconsistencies, including a signature that didn't match.
Alexander is suspended without pay pending the results of an internal investigation and what happens in court.