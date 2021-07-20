By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network is hosting free cancer screenings at its facilities in Butler and Wexford.
They will be held on Aug. 21 at the AHN Cancer Institute.
Screenings will be available for – breast, cervical, lung and prostate cancers.
Space is limited, so patients are being encouraged to sign up before the Aug. 6 deadline.
If you would like to register, call 412-359-6665.
Visit the AHN Cancer Institute – Butler at this link, and the Wexford Health & Wellness Pavilion website here.