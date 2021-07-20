CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Police are searching for the person who robbed a First National Bank in Chalk Hill.

It happened Monday morning at the branch on Route 40.

State Police have released a photo from inside the bank.

The robber was apparently wearing a motorcycle helmet and had something in their hand.

(Photo Courtesy State Police)

If you recognize this person, State Police want to hear from you.