By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Police are searching for the person who robbed a First National Bank in Chalk Hill.
It happened Monday morning at the branch on Route 40.
State Police have released a photo from inside the bank.
The robber was apparently wearing a motorcycle helmet and had something in their hand.
If you recognize this person, State Police want to hear from you.