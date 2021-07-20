By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth more than $1.76 million was sold in Allegheny County.
The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the July 19 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 13-17-29-39-42.
The Bavarian Beer on Brownsville Road gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Anyone holding a jackpot-winning ticket should contact the nearest lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.