PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mark Cuban made an offer on social media to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley about getting the coronavirus vaccine.

On Tuesday, Beasley responded on Twitter to a ProFootballTalk tweet about incentives for NFL players to get vaccinated.

“I’ll get vaccinated and be an advocate for it if Pfizer puts a percentage of its earnings from the vaccine in my wife’s name,” Beasley tweeted.

The response caught the eye of Mt. Lebanon native Mark Cuban, who owns the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. He said he would buy Beasley’s wife a share of Pfizer stock if the Bufallo Bill gets vaccinated and promotes the vaccine on social media.

“I’ll tell you what Cole. You get vaccinated and promote vaccination on all your social, I’ll buy your wife a share of Pfizer stock. It pays a 3.78% dividend. That way she is getting a percentage of Pfizer’s earnings. Deal ?” Cuban said on Twitter.

Beasley then tweeted at Cuban to let him know that he does not want his money.

“@mcuban that wasn’t literal. I don’t want your money. If we had a real conversation on the phone I could tell you why the NFL’s new rules that are in place could actually cause more games to be canceled than last year. Maybe you could help. Your reach is farther than mine,” he said in a follow-up tweet.

The exchange ended after Cuban said the WR can always reach out to him.

“Fair enough. Feel free to dm me. I’ll always listen. But does that impact your decision to get vaccinated ?”

The Bills WR has been outspoken in his unwillingness to get the coronavirus vaccine. In June, he said he is unvaccinated and would “rather take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way. Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual.”

He has also made it known that he does not agree with the NFL’s coronavirus protocols, which are stricter for players, coaches, and personnel who are not vaccinated.

“This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No,” Beasley said on Twitter when the protocols were announced last month.