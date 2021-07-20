By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — A missing 8-month-old girl was found safe, but her father is now wanted on an arrest warrant in connection with an assault in Wilmerding.

Allegheny County Police are looking for 28-year-old Nicholas Lomax after they were called to a domestic disturbance on Middle Avenue Tuesday morning. Police say they learned Lomax had assaulted a woman in the street, reportedly using a stun gun-type weapon. Police say the woman suffered cuts on her face and leg.

At the time of the alleged assault, Pennsylvania State Police were also looking for Lomax. They had put out a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for his 8-month-old daughter Royalty, who they believed was with her father.

According to county police, Lomax fled the scene in Wilmerding before officers could catch him.

The investigation into Lomax led police to a home in Versailles where his baby daughter was found unharmed.

Missing Endangered Person Advisory UPDATE: Royalty Lomax was located and is safe. The MEPA is canceled. Thank you for the RTs. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) July 20, 2021

Allegheny County Police issued an arrest warrant for Lomax, charging him with possession of an electric or electronic incapacitation device, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

They’re asking for anyone who knows anything about him to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.