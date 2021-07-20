By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh City Council approved a four-year spending plan for $335 million in federal COVID funds on Tuesday.
Most of the money, which comes from the American Rescue Plan, will go to retaining city employees and first responders.
The vote passed 8-1. Councilwoman Deb Gross had the lone no vote.
It comes despite outcry from some groups who say the public didn’t give enough input on the plan. They wanted money to be reinvested back into underserved communities like Homewood and the Hill District. They also wanted help with housing assistance and building up minority businesses.
The plan passed a preliminary vote by 7-2 last week.
"I don't think anything was going to change. I think it's disingenuous to pretend we were going to change something just because we had more meetings or delayed it a little bit longer," Council President Theresa Kail-Smith had said.
