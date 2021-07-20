By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been charged with multiple counts of sex-related offenses linked to two minors, police say.
Pittsburgh Police announced Tuesday that 39-year-old Donald Sickler was arrested. Authorities say he is currently awaiting trial on similar charges with two additional minors.
Detectives are asking any other possible victims who might have been harmed by him to come forward.
If you have any information or are a victim, please contact the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Special Victim’s Unit at 412-323-7141.