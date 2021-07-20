By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has pleaded guilty to trafficking endangered and invasive fish.
Anthony Nguyen pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday.
He owns Ichiban Tropical Fish, which sells rare and exotic freshwater tropical fish. He admitted to selling illegally imported Asian arowana, which are protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. They are considered the most expensive freshwater fish on Earth, selling for tens of thousands of dollars.
He also admitted to violating the Legacy Act by selling the invasive snakehead fish. He faces up to five years in prison and fines.