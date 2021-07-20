By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Riverhounds are ending a partnership with Chick-fil-A after fans pushed back on the decision.

When the Riverhounds said they planned to promote and sell sandwiches from the McKnight Chick-fil-A at home games this season, some fans weren’t happy.

Steel Army, a supporters group for the Riverhounds, tweeted opposition to the decision, saying the fast food chain has “a well documented history” of donating to organizations that promote anti-LGBTQ+ ideology.

“We, having spent the past month soliciting donations on behalf of a local LGBTQ+ organization, strongly oppose the Riverhounds entering into a partnership” with Chick-fil-A, the group tweeted.

The Riverhounds ended their partnership after Steel Army said they made their thoughts clear to the front office.

According to the team, they still sold Chick-fil-A sandwiches for its Saturday match just to honor the agreement. But fans won’t be seeing any more of Chick-fil-A at Highmark Stadium.

“The Hounds and Highmark Stadium strongly believe in making all of our fans feel welcome…As an organization, we will continue to look for ways to partner with local and national brands to improve the game day experience for everyone,” said the Riverhounds in a press release Friday.