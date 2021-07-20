By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Attorneys for Sheldon Jeter are asking for a mistrial following their client’s conviction in the fatal shooting of his close friend, Tyric Pugh.

Jeter’s attorney filed a motion on Tuesday afternoon requesting a hearing to petition the court for a mistrial.

BREAKING: Attorneys for Sheldon Jeter are requesting a hearing to petition for a mistrial in his criminal homicide conviction in the death of Tyric Pugh. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/VscUbq0Cmk — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) July 20, 2021

Jeter is scheduled to be sentenced tomorrow in the shooting death of Tyric Pugh, but the defense wants to delay and have a mistrial declared. DA David Lozier says his office is ready to proceed with the sentencing. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/2BTsWL6ECJ — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) July 20, 2021

Last month, a jury in Beaver County found Jeter guilty of first-degree homicide in Pugh’s 2020 shooting death.

In the legal brief filed Tuesday, Jeter’s attorney’s are calling into question the impartiality of one juror who voted to convict.

To read the full brief, click here.

KDKA Investigates reported last month that this juror actually lived next door to the family of Rachael DelTondo, the slain schoolteacher with whom Jeter once had a romantic relationship.

In 2018, DelTondo was shot several times in her parent’s driveway, just feet from a home that KDKA confirmed is owned by the female juror’s parents.

“We’re definitely concerned about it. It’s hard to imagine that a neighbor of the DelTondos would end up on a jury for or against Sheldon Jeter,” said Jeter’s attorney Michael Santicola back in June.

Though he’s never been formally named a suspect, Jeter has been under investigation in connection with the DelTondo murder for the past three years. The case has gained national attention and Santicola says the juror could not help but know of Jeter or have strong feelings about him.

KDKA also obtained transcripts of the court’s questioning of the juror. They revealed that she was actually married to — and apparently divorcing — a relative of Sheldon Jeter.

In the legal documents filed Tuesday, Jeter’s attorneys say the juror shared details during the trial with her father.

“Juror No. 2’s behavior in this matter puts whether Mr. Jeter had a far and impartial jury in question. Futhermore, Juror No. 3’s father, who only heard about the case through Juror No. 3’s lens, essentially has become a thirteenth juror and an outside influence on the case at hand,” the brief reads.

In addition, defense attorneys say the juror disregarded court instructions by speaking with other jurors during sidebars.

Jeter was scheduled to be back in court Wednesday for sentencing.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier says his office is ready to proceed with the sentencing.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.