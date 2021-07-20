By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding 8-month-old Royalty Lomax, who is currently missing.

The last person she was seen with is Nicholas Lomax, and McKees Rocks Police believe that she is with him.

The two were last spotted on Dinwiddle Street in Pittsburgh in an unknown vehicle.

They added that Royalty Lomax may be at special risk of harm or injury.

She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing “gray outfit with pink flowers and has pink bows in her hair.”

Nicholas Lomax is described as being 5’9 tall and also having brown hair and eyes.

If you know anything about their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or 412-331-2302.