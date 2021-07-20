CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Concerts, Local TV, Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, The Killers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Killers are coming to Pittsburgh next year.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Man Charged With Multiple Counts Of Sex-Related Offenses Involving 2 Minors

The band will be at the Petersen Events Center on Oct. 6, 2022.

The Imploding The Mirage Tour kicks off in Vancouver and ends in Detroit. Pittsburgh is one of the last stops.

The tour will promote both the 2020 album “Imploding The Mirage” and the upcoming album “Pressure Machine.”

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Riverhounds Walk Back Chick-Fil-A Partnership After Fan Fallout

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.