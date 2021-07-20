By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Killers are coming to Pittsburgh next year.
The band will be at the Petersen Events Center on Oct. 6, 2022.
The Imploding The Mirage Tour kicks off in Vancouver and ends in Detroit. Pittsburgh is one of the last stops.
It's time. pic.twitter.com/3n3n1XjwRH
— The Killers (@thekillers) July 19, 2021
The tour will promote both the 2020 album "Imploding The Mirage" and the upcoming album "Pressure Machine."
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.