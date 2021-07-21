CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police say they have arrested a suspect in a shooting on the South Side that happened early on Saturday morning.

Police arrested 22-year-old Rafik White of Duquesne.

White is being charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

A man was shot just before 2:00 a.m. on Bingham Street in South Side Flats.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

White is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail.