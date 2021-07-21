By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of killing a Beaver County man whose body was found stuffed in the trunk of his own vehicle in an abandoned parking lot in Moon Township.
The Allegheny County Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Anoosh Almas on Wednesday. He is charged with criminal homicide, theft by unlawful taking, tampering with evidence, firearm offenses and abuse of a corpse.
Police say a 911 call sent Moon Township officers to the scene on Tuesday just after 12:30 p.m. at University Boulevard and Moon Clinton Road, across from Moon Area High School.
That’s where they found a 28-year-old man dead inside the trunk of his car. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Junaid Akhlas.
According to police, the victim was reported missing around 8 a.m. on Tuesday in Beaver County. Some of his family members were searching for him when they found his vehicle and called 911.
Investigators say the victim had at least one gunshot wound to the head.