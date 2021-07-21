By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police officers, firefighters, and a good samaritan were honored for their life-saving actions in Center Township.
In January, an elderly woman had walked away from her home on a freezing-cold night.
When police officer Dennis Fleming put together a search party, other officers and firefighters joined to help find the woman.
Later, they found the woman alive in a small ravine thanks to a driver passing by.
On Monday night, the community thanked them for their efforts with an award ceremony.