PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is making recipes for summer picnics and parties all month long. Today’s recipe is a special one because it’s one she made when she first started catering 42 years ago!
Dijon Potato Salad
Ingredients:
— 12 medium red potatoes – scrubbed – unpeeled
— ½ cup white wine
— ½ cup chicken stock
— 6 slices thick sliced bacon – cooked crisp and crumbled
— ½ cup chopped red pepper
— ½ cup chopped orange pepper
— 2 bunches scallions – sliced
— 1 cup minced Italian parsley
— Sea salt and coarsely ground black pepper to taste
Dressing:
— ½ cup cider vinegar
— 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard (or more to taste)
— 1 ½ cups extra virgin olive oil
— Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Directions:
Cook potatoes until just tender – slice while still hot and toss with wine and chicken stock.
Add remaining ingredients and toss with gently. Season with sea salt and coarsely ground black pepper to taste.
Dressing:
Add all ingredients except oil in food processor and process until well blended. With machine running, slowly pour oil through feed tube to make an emulsified dressing. Pour just enough dressing over warm potato salad to coat well and serve immediately. Store extra dressing in a glass jar in your refrigerator for later use. This is a great salad dressing!