By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A local woman is facing charges in North Carolina for allegedly trying to scam a man out of thousands of dollars.
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office says Jo Ann Burkey of Greensburg met the victim on a dating website.
She then told the victim she was a member of the military and needed $7,500 to ship her belongings back home from overseas.
He gave her the money and then went to the police.
Burkey surrendered to police and is out on a $25,000 unsecured bond.