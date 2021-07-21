CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A local woman is facing charges in North Carolina for allegedly trying to scam a man out of thousands of dollars.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says Jo Ann Burkey of Greensburg met the victim on a dating website.

She then told the victim she was a member of the military and needed $7,500 to ship her belongings back home from overseas.

He gave her the money and then went to the police.

Burkey surrendered to police and is out on a $25,000 unsecured bond.