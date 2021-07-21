CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police Bomb Squad investigated a report of a suspicious package near the David L. Lawrence Convention Center Wednesday afternoon before deeming it was safe.

Pittsburgh Public Safety asked people to avoid the area. Fort Duquesne Boulevard was shut down between 10th Street and 11th Street at Waterfront Place.

Police say the package wasn’t a danger.

The roads have reopened.