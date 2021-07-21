By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police Bomb Squad investigated a report of a suspicious package near the David L. Lawrence Convention Center Wednesday afternoon before deeming it was safe.READ MORE: Governor Tom Wolf Now Open To Voter ID If 'Expansive And Easy To Acquire'
Pittsburgh Public Safety asked people to avoid the area. Fort Duquesne Boulevard was shut down between 10th Street and 11th Street at Waterfront Place.
The Pittsburgh Police Bomb Squad is investigating a report of a suspicious package near the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Fort Duquesne Blvd. is closed from 10th St. to 11th St. at Waterfront Place.READ MORE: At Least 12 Injured In Major Crash On Pennsylvania Turnpike
Please avoid the area at this time. Updates will be provided. pic.twitter.com/twYg2rFsfN
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 21, 2021
Police say the package wasn’t a danger.MORE NEWS: South Hills Interfaith Movement Looking For Back-To-School Donations
The roads have reopened.