By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Your favorite Disney characters are coming back to Pittsburgh!
"Disney On Ice Presents: Mickey's Search Party" will bring the magic back to PPG Paints Arena in August.
The producers say the show will feature storytelling on the ice and in the air.
The show comes to Pittsburgh on August 26 and will be at the arena through August 29.
Disney On Ice says guests will be encouraged to wear masks at the show.