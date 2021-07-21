CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s fire union president is still inflamed over plans to change the look of some of the city’s firetrucks.

Union president Ralph Sicuro said that the city had plans to paint them gray – the same way it’s planning to paint the other vehicles.

However, Mayor Bill Peduto’s office says that was never in the works.

Instead, it’s planning to take nine trucks out of service to detail the outside.

The union delivered a letter to Mayor Peduto and the city council on Monday saying it disagrees with any plan to take trucks out of service.

They called it unnecessary.

The city says it won’t take any truck out of service for repainting – only for repairs.